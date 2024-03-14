Select Page

Walvis Bay Municipality explores informal market establishment in Narraville

The Municipality of Walvis Bay is embarking on a comprehensive survey initiative, both face-to-face and online, to assess the feasibility of establishing an informal market in the Narraville area.

The Municipality aims to gain insights into the types of business activities currently practiced or desired by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the area. Key areas of investigation include the current operating locations of these businesses, the number of operational enterprises, employment figures, preferred infrastructure, and affordability considerations.

Enumerators, totaling four in number, will be deployed to conduct the survey directly with SMEs in Narraville from 11  to 22 March.

These enumerators will carry official identification cards issued by the Municipality to ensure easy recognition. The Municipality assures participants that all information provided will be treated confidentially and utilized solely for planning purposes.

Residents interested in participating in the survey are encouraged to complete the online form available at https://form.jotform.com/240513393355555. For further inquiries or assistance, individuals can reach out to Eben Petrus at 064 201 3219 or Jeremia Amapindi at 064 201 3367.

 

