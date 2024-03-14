Shifeta underscores significance of conserving wetlands

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta on Thursday, underscored the significance of conserving wetlands as part of commemorating both World Wetlands Day and World Water Day.

In his address, Shifeta reiterated the constitutional mandate of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism to uphold and safeguard Namibia’s ecosystems, essential ecological processes, and biological diversity.

He stressed the importance of sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Highlighting the pivotal role of wetlands in ecological conservation, Shifeta emphasized the ministry’s commitment to raising public awareness regarding their significance.

“Wetlands offer important ecosystem services such as clean water for our livestock and wildlife, and food resources and clean air that we need for healthy lifestyles while in some instances wetlands also provide us with medicinal plants. Wetlands are not just important sources of food and other resources and economic activities but are now increasingly being recognized as important for our mental health and wellbeing,” he said.

Wetlands, as Shifeta reiterated, are invaluable ecological systems essential for the well-being of all Namibians. Against the backdrop of Namibia’s commitment to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, Shifeta highlighted the nation’s responsibility to protect and manage wetlands for the benefit of biodiversity and human livelihoods.

The global context, Shifeta noted, paints a concerning picture, with wetlands disappearing at an alarming rate due to human activities and climate change. Namibia, as the most arid country south of the Sahara Desert, faces significant challenges in managing its water resources, making the preservation of wetlands all the more critical.

The event, held in Opuwo, Kunene Region, provided a platform to address the profound impacts of prolonged drought on water resources and wetlands.

Shifeta acknowledged the challenges faced by local communities and wildlife, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and conserve scarce water resources.

Shifeta commended initiatives by both the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform in addressing these challenges.

He highlighted efforts to create elephant-friendly water points and rehabilitate water points in conflict areas, emphasizing the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration in water provision.

Recognizing the cultural and traditional significance of wetlands, Minister Shifeta called upon traditional authorities and local government officials to promote wetland conservation. He stressed the importance of instilling conservation values in future generations, urging the active involvement of schoolchildren in awareness-raising campaigns.

In conclusion, Shifeta expressed gratitude for the active participation of children and educators in conservation efforts and urged continued involvement to ensure the preservation of wetlands for generations to come.