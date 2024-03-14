Penduka Trust invites community to explore its mission and facilities at Open Day event

The Penduka Trust will be throwing open its doors to the public for a day of exploration and engagement. Running from 09:00 to 19:00 on 26 April, the event aims to introduce more individuals to the organisation and the impactful work it undertakes.

Nestled along the tranquil shores of Goreangab Dam in Katutura, Penduka Trust is committed to fostering positive social change within the community. The Open Day offers an opportunity for visitors to familiarize themselves with the organization’s initiatives firsthand.

Visitors can look forward to discovering Penduka’s diverse facilities, spanning manufacturing, hospitality, and recreation. The trust promises a glimpse into the craftsmanship behind their unique products and the empowerment initiatives driving their manufacturing processes.

Moreover, guests can indulge in Penduka’s hospitality offerings, including a restaurant serving delectable cuisine, conference facilities ideal for various gatherings, and cozy bungalows catering to both tourists and budget-conscious travelers.

Beyond facilities, attendees will have the chance to unwind amidst the serenity of nature and explore recreational amenities designed to promote wellness and leisure.

“With our Open Day, we invite everyone to delve into our social initiatives, find an exceptional venue for their next event, or simply connect with like-minded individuals,” stated Penduka Trust representatives. “Whether you’re interested in our mission or seeking potential partnerships, this event promises something special for all.”

The Penduka Trust’s Open Day represents an opportunity for the community to engage with a purpose-driven organization dedicated to making a tangible difference in the lives of others.