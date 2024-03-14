Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup returns for 22nd edition

By Michel Haoses.

The Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup will be returning for its 22nd edition, taking place in Gobabis from 29 March to 2 April, with the final being played at the Legare Stadium.

Since its establishment, the tournament has been spearheaded by the Namibian Newspaper with the support of the Namibian Football Association and Netball Namibia. Nedbank Namibia will be the headline sponsor of the competition once again.

Nedbank Namibia Chief Operating Officer Victor Ashikoto stated “As we return as the headline sponsors of the Nedbank Namibia Newspaper Cup, our focus is on creating a successful youth-focused event that will bolster the growth of football and netball in Namibia”.

The competition will house youth both male and female under the age of 20. The purpose of this competition is to develop competitive sports among youth, build endurance and fitness levels, and identify potential youth to represent Namibia in regional international competitions. This competition also aims to provide youth with a platform to showcase their skills and capabilities.

The Newspaper Cup has since its inception produced alumni such as Petrus Shitembi who today despite all his accolades credits the Newspaper Cup for his success. Shitembi is one of the elite Namibian football players who has won the Cosafa Cup and has represented Namibia twice at the African Cup of Nations(Afcon).

Another alumni of the Newspaper Cup is Erastus Someno, who is the Sports Officer for both the Kavango regions at the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service. He credits the competition as his U20 national team call-up came at the 2003 Newspaper Cup.

Marcel Papama who currently plays for Botswana-based Township Rollers Football Club, stated that his appearance at the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup opened a lot of doors for him.

Moreover, netball was added to the tournament five years ago offering Netball Namibia an opportunity to impart knowledge to its players and affiliates.

Rebekka Goagoses President of Netball Namibia stated that due to participation in the competition, the association was able to identify immense talent for the U21 national team. Players such as Loide Kanyolo, Athiel Mbaha, and Muhimise Jaepa from the Khomas Region, Elizabeth Besser, and Usuta Muvangua from the Erongo Region and Grace Matyayi from the Otjozondjupa Region have been recognized through the Newspaper Cup.

Cassius Moete from the Namibian Football Association stated emphasizing the cultivation of technical prowess on the pitch that the goal of the tournament is to aid in the development of football in Namibia.