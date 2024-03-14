Office of the Auditor-General hosts special audit on extractive industries

The Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) Namibia and SAI Norway are working together to conduct a special audit workshop on the Extractive Industries (EI), with a particular focus on gold minerals, from 11 to 15 March.

The Office of the Auditor-General said this will serve as a platform for discussion on the preliminary findings of performance, compliance, financial, and information systems audits.

“The sessions are designed to provide support in structuring findings and formulating comprehensive reports, addressing both individual audits and the subsequent joint audit report,” they added.

They said this joint effort reflects the growing global recognition of the significance of EI audits within the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions community and various international platforms.

“This collaboration aims to promote best practices in auditing EI ultimately ensuring the responsible management of natural resources for the benefit of the public,” they emphasised.

The workshop is being attended by representatives from SAI Norway, members from the Africa Organization of Supreme Audit Institution for English-speaking speaking country, and the SAI Namibia EI Pilot Audit Team.