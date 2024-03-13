Population surges to over 3 million: Census Report

The latest census report reveals a significant surge in population, reaching a total of 3,022,401 people, with 1,548,177 females and 1,474,224 males, according to a preliminary report released on Wednesday from the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The Namibia Statistics Agency, through its Statistician-General, Alex Shimuafeni, unveiled the findings, indicating a remarkable increase of 909,324 individuals from the 2.1 million recorded in 2011.

This growth translates to an annual intercensal rate of 3% per annum, doubling the rate observed in the previous period from 2001 to 2011, which stood at 1.4%

Shimuafeni emphasized the significance of this growth trajectory, suggesting that if it continues at this pace, Namibia’s population could exceed 6 million by the year 2050.

The Khomas region stands out as the most populous, boasting a population of 494,729, closely followed by the Ohangwena region with 337,729 residents.

Notably, these two regions surpass the size of the least populated region, Omaheke, by four and three times, respectively. Omusati emerges as the third most populous region, with 326,671 inhabitants.

The report also highlights a national population density of 3.7 persons per square kilometer in the 2023 Census.

However, Shimuafeni cautioned that the figures presented in the preliminary report are provisional and subject to change. These statistics will serve as provisional data until the final results are released by October

The 2023 Population and Housing Census took place from 18 September to 3 November.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr. Saara Kuugongwela-Amadhila at the launch of the report underscored the significance of making statistics-informed decisions to make sure that ‘No One Feels Left Out’, addresses the general Namibian challenges and make Namibia a better place.