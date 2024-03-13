RMB, Shell and Chevron to sponsor Namibia International Energy Conference

The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC), known as ‘The Gathering’ has announced that RMB, Shell, and Chevron, will be their Sapphire sponsors for the upcoming 2024 conference. Taking place on 23 to 25 April at Droombos, the NIEC themed, ‘Reimagine Resource-Rich Namibia: Turning Possibilities into Prosperity’, promised thought-provoking dialogues and partnership

Convener of the NIEC, Selma Shimutwikeni said the unwavering support from Chevron, Shell, and RMB Namibia is highly appreciated. “Chevron’s partnership since 2023, Shell’s enduring sponsorship since 2014, and RMB’s remarkable three-year commitment highlight the collaborative spirit driving progress in our sector. RMS’s role is especially significant as it heralds the first financial institution to extend such substantial support to our conference,” said Shimutwikeni.

Angelique Peake from RMB Namibia said their investment in the NIEC underscores their dedication to fostering a sustainable future for Namibia. “The conference offers an unparalleled opportunity for engaging with key stakeholders in the Oil and Gas sector, paving the way for Namibia’s energy future. RMB’s commitment is aimed at nurturing proactive collaborations between international and local industry frontrunners,” said Peake.

The NIEC said this year’s conference is more than an event, it is a stepping stone towards a prosperous, energy-sufficient Namibia, powered by the collective efforts of its partners and participants. “The collaboration with these industry giants is not just about financial sponsorship but a testament to their belief in the NIEC as a catalyst for transformative energy sector advancements. NIEC serves as the premier platform for government officials, private sector representatives, investors, and thought leaders worldwide to explore and unlock Namibia’s rich energy sector potential,” they added.

They highlighted that the support from these sponsors not only facilitates the NIEC’s mission but also exemplifies the power of partnership in achieving long-term sectoral goals. “Their sponsorship is instrumental in providing a platform for critical discussions that will shape the future of energy in Namibia and contribute to the global dialogue on sustainable energy practices,” they emphasised.

They explained that recent statistics underscore the significance of this gathering, reflecting the dynamic shifts and opportunities within Namibia’s energy sector. “With Namibia positioned as a burgeoning hub for energy in Africa, the conference is set to highlight the latest advancements, strategies of sustainable energy exploitation, and the role of innovative technologies in transforming the sector,” they said.

The NIEC 2024 in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Energy and its partner, the African Energy Chamber invites all stakeholders to join in this landmark event, fostering dissuasions that will navigate the future of energy in Namibia and beyond.