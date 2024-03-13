Understanding the emotional side of debt

By Eddie King

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Credit.

Debt is not just a financial issue; it has significant psychological and sociological implications, contributing significantly to individuals’ emotional well-being and societal status. Among these psychological implications, shame is frequently associated with indebtedness.

The societal stigma around debt exacerbates these feelings, making it harder for individuals to manage their financial situation effectively. Understanding this intricate interplay is essential for devising effective strategies to assist those struggling with debt.

The emotional impact of debt

Debt is often viewed as a marker of financial instability and a lack of control. This perception can create shame and embarrassment, as individuals may believe they have failed to meet societal expectations of financial independence. Additionally, people may fear being perceived negatively by others, amplifying their feelings of shame and isolation.

Shame-driven behaviour and debt management

Shame can arise from various reasons, not just indebtedness. It can also influence how individuals manage their debt. Shame-driven behaviours often manifest as avoidance tactics, such as not opening bills or ignoring overdue payments. Individuals may take on more debt in extreme cases to alleviate their financial strain. Unfortunately, these behaviours can worsen their financial situation, driving them deeper into debt and increasing feelings of shame.

Social Stigma and its role in the shame-debt Cycle

The social stigma surrounding debt contributes to shame and hampers effective debt management. This stigma often dissuades individuals from seeking help from financial advisors or debt counselling services. As a result, individuals find themselves locked in the shame-debt cycle without the necessary resources to escape.

Debt, shame, and mental health

The continual stress, anxiety, and shame surrounding debt can lead to mental health disorders like depression and anxiety. These disorders can further complicate individuals’ abilities to manage their debt effectively, exacerbating the shame-debt cycle.

Interrupting the shame-debt cycle

Addressing shame within the context of debt management is a critical step towards breaking the shame-debt cycle. Normalising discussions around debt and reducing social stigma can make it easier for individuals to seek help. Additionally, integrating psychological support within financial advice services could provide a more holistic solution to those struggling with debt.

Understanding the correlation between shame and debt is essential in creating effective interventions for those struggling with debt. By addressing the emotional and psychological aspects of debt and challenging societal norms around indebtedness, we can pave the way for healthier financial behaviours, improved financial situations, and better mental health outcomes.

For individuals in this challenging position, seeking professional financial advice and psychological support can be a significant first step toward recovery. Engaging with a recognised financial advisor not only provides practical solutions for managing debt but also addresses the emotional distress associated with it. Breaking the silence and reaching out for help can transform the burden of shame into a journey of empowerment, fostering resilience and facilitating a path out of the debt cycle.