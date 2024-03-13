Select Page

It’s all systems go for the Breweries WIKA

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has announced the much-anticipated celebration of the 70th Jubilee year of the NBL Windhoek Karneval (WIKA), scheduled to take place on 4 April.

With the theme ‘Applaus, Applaus, Vollgas Voraus’ (‘Applause, Applause, Full Steam Ahead’), preparations are in full swing for this annual extravaganza.

Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, Corporate Affairs Manager at NBL, revealed that the company is proud to sponsor N$110,000 towards this iconic event, which has become a highlight on the social calendar of Namibians.

“The WIKA brings together Namibians from all walks of life to celebrate the rich heritage of their German tradition, which has been intertwined with the Namibian cultural tapestry for many years,” Gaomas-Guchu stated.

Emphasizing the festive atmosphere of WIKA, Gaomas-Guchu highlighted the opportunity for attendees to enjoy a refreshing Hansa Draught beer, along with NBL’s wider portfolio of beverages.

Namibians can anticipate the lively Karneval processions along Independence Avenue, culminating in the eagerly awaited NBL WIKA Bierfest at the SKW Sports Ground on April 6th.

“In upholding the spirit of unity and celebration, NBL remains committed to supporting cultural events of this nature,” Gaomas-Guchu concluded, echoing the company’s dedication to fostering community engagement and celebration of Namibian heritage.

 

 

