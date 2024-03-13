Project to enhance aviation connectivity launched

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) Tuesday launched the Air Connect Namibia Project, in a move aimed at bolstering the country’s aviation sector.

The project, unveiled during a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Windhoek, signifies a collaborative effort among key stakeholders to enhance connectivity to and from the country’s international airports.

The other signatories to the MoU are the City of Windhoek, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Namibia Tourism Board, Walvis Bay Corridor Group, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board and the NCCI – Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

NAC Chief Executive, Bisey /Uirab, while addressing industry stakeholders said the purpose of the project is to increase direct air access in and out of Namibia to the rest of the world, particularly via its international airports, with an initial focus on Hosea Kutako International Airport.

“The project aims to improve the country’s competitiveness and to support growth sectors, making it a stronger tourism and business location for foreign direct investment, stimulating economic growth and job creation,” he said.

Furthermore, he said it aims to do this by increasing direct air access between the region and international markets through the establishment of new international routes – while retaining existing partnerships at the airport.

At the heart of the project is a MoU established among the participating parties, recognizing common interests and opportunities for collaboration within the aviation sector, he said, adding that the NAC, as the custodian of Namibia’s national commercial airports, stresses the importance of cooperation and knowledge exchange for sustainable development within the industry.

/Uirab meanwhile, said the implementation of the Air Connect Namibia Project is founded on insights derived from the Namibia Aviation and Connectivity Forum held in November 2022.

According to /Uirab target markets and carriers were identified through engagements at Routes World 2022 and a subsequent European Carrier Tour. Data-led business cases were developed to engage carriers servicing key international markets.