MTC allocates N$1.5 Million for 2024 MTC 4Life Project

Digital enabler, MTC recently allocated N$1.5 million to the second phase of the MTC 4Life project. This Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative aims to empower young entrepreneurs in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector by providing training and upscaling programmes.

Launched in 2022, the MTC 4Life project targets 40 young Namibians aged between 18 and 35, offering practical and entrepreneurial skills across eight trades: nail artistry, brick manufacturing, animation, hairdressing, catering, sewing, baking, and barbering.

This year, the project adopts a focused approach, concentrating efforts on five regions: Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Omusati, Kavango East, and Kavango West. Applicants must hail from these regions to qualify for participation.

Speaking about the project, MTC’s Public Relations Officer, Erasmus Nekundi, elaborated, “This year, we aim to empower 40 youth from five specific regions, compared to last year when applicants were accepted from all 14 regions. Our post-training assessment, conducted in collaboration with SME Compete, has indicated the need for a more targeted approach to optimize resources and maximize impact.”

Nekundi further explained the project’s post-training support, stating, “Upon completion of the training, each candidate will receive a toolkit and N$5000 in capital to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey immediately. Our goal is to equip them to become self-employed individuals who can later provide employment opportunities as their businesses grow.”

The training sessions will be conducted by professionals in their respective fields, with MTC partnering with reputable SMEs to deliver comprehensive training programs. The duration of training varies between 5 and 10 days per trade.

The application window is currently open until 18 March. Interested individuals can download the application form from MTC’s website. To be eligible for the MTC 4Life project, applicants must be Namibian citizens, unemployed, aged between 18 and 35, and possess a minimum of grade 10 education. Candidates with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply, reflecting MTC’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.