Capricorn Foundation invests N$600,000+ in training for job creation and entrepreneurship

The Capricorn Foundation has pledged over N$600,000 to bolster training programmes aimed at fostering employment and entrepreneurial opportunities within the country.

With a firm commitment to supporting organisations dedicated to mitigating the social and economic fallout of unemployment, the Capricorn Foundation has earmarked funds under its Economic Advancement focus area. A significant portion of this allocation, just over N$600,000, will be dedicated to Women at Work and MSR initiatives.

Women at Work: This initiative focuses on empowering individuals, particularly those lacking formal education qualifications, with essential workplace skills. Offering training in areas like dressmaking, pattern design, hospitality, cooking, and baking, Women at Work equips participants not only with technical expertise but also with vital financial, communication, and life skills. The Capricorn Foundation’s commitment of N$275,000 to Women at Work underscores its dedication to furthering the project’s mission.

MSR (Men on the Side of the Road): Aimed at addressing the plight of the unemployed, including men seen sitting on the roadside seeking work, MSR offers comprehensive training and employment opportunities. Targeting youth, unskilled workers, and vulnerable communities, MSR provides vocational training programs and facilitates job placements in collaboration with businesses and organizations. The Capricorn Foundation’s investment of N$326,150 in MSR underscores its commitment to supporting training initiatives that directly tackle unemployment challenges.

Richard Kativa, a volunteer at MSR in Swakopmund, shared his personal experience, highlighting the transformative impact of the program: “MSR has helped me improve my computer skills, supported me with opportunities to apply for jobs and to register my business following an entrepreneurship training that MSR and Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture facilitated. I am happy that I can assist new MSR members today and share the knowledge I have gained.”

Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, emphasized the human aspect of these projects.

“These projects are not just about numbers but about real people and their lives. As a Connector of Positive Change, the Capricorn Foundation is proud to be part of initiatives that help the unemployed individuals find jobs, become self-employed, and contribute to the economic growth of Namibia,” she concluded.