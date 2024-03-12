Gondwana Collection enhances presence at ITB Berlin Tourism Trade Fair

By Michel Haoses.

Gondwana Collection Namibia attended the world’s largest tourism trade fair Internationale Tourismus Börse Berlin (ITB) from 05 to 07 March.

The ITB tourism trade fair held in Berlin, Germany annually brings together a wide range of businesses from hotels and tourist boards to tour board operators and airlines.

Planning to promote the beauty and attractiveness of Namibia, Gondwana Collection joined various representatives from different divisions including Namibia2Go, Gondwana Travel Centre, and Go2 Travellers Transfer at the trade fair converging together to promote Namibia on a global scale.

Gondwana Collection set up a dedicated support team based in Windhoek to demonstrate their commitment and seamless business transactions. This team had been on standby participating in virtual meetings and addressing queries enabling efficient communication.

The setup of the support team was a success enabling potential partners and customers who have engaged with the Gondwana Collection at the ITB but wish to immediately after an efficient means of communication and connection.

Lyn Strydom, a member of the Windhoek-based support team, emphasized the importance of building strong relationships and fostering open communication channels. He highlighted the team’s responsiveness and the expanded opportunities for collaboration and idea exchange resulting from the local presence.

Gys Joubert, Chief Executive of Gondwana Collections who attended the trade ITB Berlin trade fair, affirming Strydom remarked “It’s evident that Namibia is gaining traction within the global tourism sector. The support we’re receiving from the team back home has been exceptional. Their cooperation and assistance demonstrate that through collective effort, we can reach remarkable heights.”

Gondwana continues to the elevate standard for engagement and partnership in the global travel market by leveraging technology and establishing local a support network.