Namibia engages at World Youth Festival in Russia – Advocates for youth empowerment

By Michel Haoses.

Namibia actively participated in the recent World Youth Festival (WYF) held in Sochi, Russia, from 1 to 7 March, underscoring its commitment to youth empowerment and global cooperation.

Led by Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service, Emma Katema-Goamas, a delegation of 90 young Namibians attended the event at the invitation of the Russian Federation Government.

The WYF, convened by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is hailed as the largest youth event worldwide, hosting up to 20,000 young leaders from Russia and abroad. It serves as a platform for youth empowerment, cultural exchange, and discussions on pressing global issues, aiming to foster an inclusive and sustainable future through the exchange of ideas.

Covering diverse fields such as business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteering, and charity, the festival provides a multifaceted approach to addressing contemporary challenges.

During her participation, Katema-Goamas engaged in the VII Global Forum of Young Diplomats, a side event of the WYF, on March 3. Presenting on the topic “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend in Africa: Pathways to Sustainable Development and Enhanced Partnerships,” she highlighted Namibia’s efforts in empowering its youth to achieve their full potential, as outlined in the National Youth Policy (NYP).

Katema-Goamas underscored Africa’s status as the youngest continent, projecting a significant increase in its youth population by 2050. She emphasized the need for investments in education, sports, and empowerment, especially among young men and women, to capitalize on this demographic dividend.

Highlighting the importance of partnerships, Katema-Goamas stressed the critical role of the Russia-Africa partnership in fostering development in sports, culture, and education. She urged for continued collaboration to address the challenges and seize the opportunities presented by Africa’s youthful population.

Namibia’s commitment to leveraging its youth bulge to implement the African Union Agenda 2063 was also reiterated at the event.

Katema-Goamas concluded by advocating for increased opportunities for international cooperation, not only for Namibia but for all of Africa, to ensure active participation in shaping a multipolar world.