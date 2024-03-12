Select Page

Advanced course on assistance and protection against chemical weapons

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade through the Directorate of Commerce is hosting an advanced course on Assistance and Protection against Chemical Weapons for anglophone states in collaboration with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons from 11 to 16 March 2024.

The training which started on Monday is a continuation of the Anglophone Training Cycle which started in 2023. Participants are expected to refresh the knowledge acquired in the preceding basic level training and expand that knowledge to include more comprehensive emergency chemical functions.

It is envisaged that the course will position participants to assume a training role in their respective domestic institutions and disseminate the knowledge to a wider audience at national level.

 

About The Author

Freeman Ya Ngulu

Freeman Ngulu is an investigtor, an author and a keen entrepreneur. His speciality is data journalism for which he loves to dig deep into topics often ignored by mainstream reporting. He tweets @hobameteorite.

