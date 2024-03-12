Green iron ore plant equipment started arriving through Walvis Bay

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

Namibia marked a historic milestone with the groundbreaking of the HyIron Oshivela Project on 6 November 2023, when the equipment arrived for the construction of a plant that will be Africa’s first industrial production of iron with zero emissions.

Spearheaded by a collaborative partnership between Namibian and German companies, this revolutionary project facilitated by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), promises employment creation, technical knowledge transfer and economic diversification, all while advancing global decarbonization efforts.

Construction of the plant is slated to start in April this year, following meticulous geophysical studies and environmental impact assessments. The arrival of initial deliveries of building material and equipment is also well underway. Located between Arandis and Walvis Bay, the project’s location sets the stage for infrastructure development and scale-up initiatives. With 50 jobs created in the pilot phase, this project emphasises the economic importance of value addition and job creation.

The first assignment of more than 1000 containers for the Oshivela Project arrived in Walvis Bay late last year for the construction of the first green iron plant in Namibia. (Photograph by Stephan Koehne)