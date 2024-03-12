Project Shine 23/24 launched to keep Swakop clean

By Adolf Kaure.

The Swakopmund Municipality’s Project Shine for the 2023/2024 financial year was launched recently at the coastal town. With a dual focus on a clean-up campaign and an awareness campaign, the project creates a platform where the community takes ownership of their own environment.

Project Shine has been successfully managed since it was first launched in 2007 on World Environmental Day.

Initially intended to clean up the main road from Swakopmund to Arandis, the campaign has expanded to the beaches and other open spaces within Swakopmund.

Speaking on behalf of Her Worship the Mayor of Swakopmund, Dina Namubes, the additional member of the Swakopmund Municipal Council’s Management Committee, Klaus Goldbeck said that every resident’s effort to preserve the environment is crucial.

“It’s no secret that our surroundings have suffered from neglect and misuse. Piles of litter, plastic waste choking our waterways, and pollution tarnishing our air – these are not the characteristics of a community we wish to pass on to future generations.”

“But fear not, for Project Shine is here to spark change. Through organized clean-up efforts, we [will] reclaim our parks, streets, and water bodies from the grip of pollution.”

“Each piece of trash we pick up is not just a mere inconvenience removed; it’s a step to revitalize our environment, restore its beauty, and safeguard its health for generations to come.”

“Every individual’s effort counts, and together, we can transform our community into a beacon of cleanliness and sustainability,” he said adding that more awareness should be done on the effects of pollution to the environment.

“Through educational programmes, workshops, and outreach initiatives, we seek to ignite a sense of environmental stewardship within our community.”

“By raising awareness about the impacts of pollution, the importance of recycling, and the significance of conservation, we want to empower individuals to make informed choices and take proactive steps to a greener future.”

“It’s not just about cleaning up the mess – it’s about preventing it from happening in the first place.”

“With knowledge comes responsibility, and through Project Shine, we strive to equip every member of our community with the tools they need to be guardians of our planet,” said Goldbeck.

For 2024, sponsors for the project include First National Bank, Bannerman Mining Resources, Namibia Breweries, Rössing Uranium, Plastic Packaging and the Swakopmund Municipality.

On behalf of Bannerman Mining Resources Namibia, the institution’s Office Administrator, Imelba //Naobes, expressed their commitment to the project.

“We are honoured and proud to be part of this commendable project. Thank you for the good work that you are doing for the community. Please keep up the good work,” said //Naobes.

With Swakopmund considered one of the favoured international holiday destinations, the cleanliness of the town is vital to attracting tourism, which generates revenue for the industry.

The general awareness raised by Project Shine has led to the cleanliness of Swakopmund’s informal settlements. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)