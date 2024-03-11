2nd National Space Science Council hits the ground running

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

On Wednesday 06 March 2024, the 2nd National Space Science Council was appointed by the Chairperson of the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology, Prof Jacob Nyambe, at a ceremony in Windhoek.

The Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Hon Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi extended her congratulations to the council members, reminding those present that the council serves as technical and advisory arm to the commission and its board in all space science and technology matters.

The minister said this will ensure a well-functioning coordination system for Namibia’s space initiatives, the implementation of the National Space Science and Technology policy, and collaboration with regional and global partners.

The commission’s Chief Executive, Prof Anicia Peters, emphasized the need for the Council to start immediately with all activities due to the vacuum that existed from 2018 to date.

The council’s members represent diverse sectors crucial to the advancement of space science in Namibia. The new members are Dr Riaan Steenkamp (Astronomy and Astrophysics), Victoria Munenge (Information and Communication Technology), Loide Anbelina Shaparara (Law), Laban Hiwilepo (Electronics Engineering) and Dr Eliakim Hamunyela (GIS).

Their tenure spans three years, from 06 March 2024 until March 2027.

“Join us in congratulating the new members of the 2nd National Space Science Council as they embark on this exciting journey to elevate Namibia’s position in the global space science arena,” the minister said.

From the left, Hon Itah Kandji-Murangi, Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation. Mr Laban Hiwilepo, (Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering), Dr Eliakim Hamunyela, (Geographical Information System) and Prof Anicia Peters, Chief Executive of the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology.