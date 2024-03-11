NAMFISA bags two PMR Diamond Arrow Awards

The Namibia Financial Institution Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) was awarded the Diamond Arrow Award by PMR. Africa, which recognised them as the top performer in two significant categories.

They received the award for Best Annual Report in Namibia and Institutions Demonstrating Exceptional Managerial and Corporate Governance Qualities in Namibia

NAMFISA hailed this prestigious accolade as a testament to its unwavering commitment to transparency, ethical conduct, stakeholder engagement, and operational excellence. Emphasizing their dedication to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, they reiterated their substantial contribution to Namibia’s economic growth and development.

Kenneth Matomola, NAMFISA’s Chief Executive, expressed profound gratitude to the dedicated staff and key stakeholders for their invaluable contributions. He underscored the significance of diligence, integrity, and ethical conduct in fulfilling NAMFISA’s regulatory and supervisory mandate.

Acknowledging the regulatory responsibility, Matomola emphasized the paramount importance of ethical behavior ingrained in NAMFISA’s policies. He stressed the imperative for the board and staff to act responsibly, ethically, and in compliance with the laws of the country.

NAMFISA extended gratitude to PMR. Africa for the esteemed recognition and reiterated their commitment to fostering a regulatory environment conducive to financial stability, integrity, and sustainable growth in Namibia.

The PMR. Africa awards, now in their 35th year, celebrate excellence across the public and private sectors. Based on an annual survey and public perceptions, these awards acknowledge organizations and individuals for their contributions to economic growth, management expertise, corporate governance, innovation, and brand awareness.