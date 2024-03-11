Select Page

NAMFISA bags two PMR Diamond Arrow Awards

Posted by | Mar 11, 2024 |

NAMFISA bags two PMR Diamond Arrow Awards

The Namibia Financial Institution Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) was awarded the Diamond Arrow Award by PMR. Africa, which recognised them as the top performer in two significant categories.

They received the award for Best Annual Report in Namibia and Institutions Demonstrating Exceptional Managerial and Corporate Governance Qualities in Namibia

NAMFISA hailed this prestigious accolade as a testament to its unwavering commitment to transparency, ethical conduct, stakeholder engagement, and operational excellence. Emphasizing their dedication to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, they reiterated their substantial contribution to Namibia’s economic growth and development.

Kenneth Matomola, NAMFISA’s Chief Executive, expressed profound gratitude to the dedicated staff and key stakeholders for their invaluable contributions. He underscored the significance of diligence, integrity, and ethical conduct in fulfilling NAMFISA’s regulatory and supervisory mandate.

Acknowledging the regulatory responsibility, Matomola emphasized the paramount importance of ethical behavior ingrained in NAMFISA’s policies. He stressed the imperative for the board and staff to act responsibly, ethically, and in compliance with the laws of the country.

NAMFISA extended gratitude to PMR. Africa for the esteemed recognition and reiterated their commitment to fostering a regulatory environment conducive to financial stability, integrity, and sustainable growth in Namibia.

The PMR. Africa awards, now in their 35th year, celebrate excellence across the public and private sectors. Based on an annual survey and public perceptions, these awards acknowledge organizations and individuals for their contributions to economic growth, management expertise, corporate governance, innovation, and brand awareness.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Training sessions to improve the quality and services of estate agents

Training sessions to improve the quality and services of estate agents

4 June 2018

Nikanor to head the execution of GIPF’s key strategic objectives

Nikanor to head the execution of GIPF’s key strategic objectives

24 April 2019

Nengola to head Balance Sheet Management at Nedbank

Nengola to head Balance Sheet Management at Nedbank

4 July 2022

Nedbank Bursary Programme assists 10 students

Nedbank Bursary Programme assists 10 students

20 April 2021