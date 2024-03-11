Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 11 March 2024

Posted by | Mar 11, 2024 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 11 March 2024

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfers from Swakoppoort to Von Bach was on and off.

** Transfer from Northern sources to Von Bach Dam took place.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 21 September 2012

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 21 September 2012

21 September 2012

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 20 June 2022

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 20 June 2022

20 June 2022

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 19 October 2012

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 19 October 2012

19 October 2012

Weather 20 November 2015

Weather 20 November 2015

20 November 2015