Vice President vows unity to advance prosperity

Posted by | Mar 11, 2024 |

The Vice President and SWAPO VP, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, delivered an inspiring speech at the SWAPO party’s Central Committee meeting on Saturday.

The gathering, attended by dignitaries including the Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba and other prominent figures, was marked by a sense of loss following the recent passing of Hage Geingob, the 3rd President of Namibia, and the SWAPO Party.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized the need for unity within the SWAPO Party to carry forward the historic mission of prosperity.

She paid tribute to Geingob’s legacy, highlighting his pivotal role in the liberation struggle and his unwavering commitment to the development of Namibia.

Reflecting on the smooth leadership transition within the government, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed confidence in President Mbumba’s ability to lead the nation.

“I am confident that he will continue to carry out the work of governing Namibia for the remainder of the term with wisdom and fortitude,” she said.

She called upon party members to support Mbumba and to uphold the principles of solidarity, freedom, and justice that define the SWAPO Party.

Addressing the upcoming national elections, Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the importance of unity and cohesion.

“To deliver the resounding political victory that our people deserve, it is incumbent on the shoulders of SWAPO Party leadership to remain united and in turn to unite all our members, supporters, and sympathizers for a common political goal as has been the case over the years,” she added.

Meanwhile, as she concluded, she urged party members to remain steadfast in the face of challenges, including the looming threat of drought and food insecurity exacerbated by climate change.

 

