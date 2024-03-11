Select Page

Power outage strikes Midgard Lodge and surrounding areas

Posted by | Mar 11, 2024 |

Power outage strikes Midgard Lodge and surrounding areas

Midgard Lodge, Ovitoto Village, and adjacent regions have been plunged into darkness since 19:19 on Sunday following a power outage at the Hochfeld Substation.

Power utility, NamPower, in a statement, has attributed the outage to a malfunctioning lightning arrester pole at the substation, which consequently damaged the 66kV Red Phase breaker leg. Technical personnel from NamPower are presently on-site, working diligently to rectify the issue.

In light of the ongoing outage, NamPower has issued a cautionary notice, advising the public to exercise extreme caution around power lines and electrical points, treating them as live, as there may be no prior notification of when power restoration will occur.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, NamPower has extended its apologies to the affected residents of Midgard Lodge, Ovitoto Village, and neighboring areas, as well as to the wider public.

Efforts to restore power are underway, with NamPower committed to resolving the situation as swiftly as possible. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Refreshing Windhoek Lager comes with the rain

Refreshing Windhoek Lager comes with the rain

21 February 2017

Telecommunications agreement NOT a PPP but “collaboration”

Telecommunications agreement NOT a PPP but “collaboration”

25 February 2021

Share your Letshego financing story and stand a chance to bag N$100,000

Share your Letshego financing story and stand a chance to bag N$100,000

24 October 2017

Better grip on Adult Education through new information management system

Better grip on Adult Education through new information management system

13 November 2017