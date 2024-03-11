Taking Namibia’s culture to global screens: MultiChoice launches ‘Ombura’

MultiChoice Namibia has unveiled the second phase of its local content initiative, ‘Ombura’, meaning rain or new year in Otjiherero.

This ambitious project encompasses eight productions, including six feature films, one documentary, and one lifestyle series. Each piece of content promises to offer a unique and authentic portrayal of Namibia, its rich culture, diverse people, and way of life.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, emphasized the significance of ‘Ombura’, stating that it symbolizes more than just rain; it embodies the essence of renewal and growth. He highlighted the company’s commitment to enriching African lives through fostering creativity and storytelling. Gertze expressed optimism that these narratives, reflecting Namibia’s cultural richness, would contribute significantly to the economic growth of the local film industry.

Tim Huebschle from the Collective Team expressed excitement about the opportunity ‘Ombura’ presents to the Namibian film and video sector, pledging support to all stakeholders involved in the project.

MultiChoice Namibia announced Collective.com.na as the executive producer for this phase, who will collaborate closely with selected project teams to bring their concepts to life. With a focus on Afrikaans, the productions will premiere on KykNET channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as on Showmax.

The successful productions for this phase include ‘Ataman’ produced by Kim Hamunghete and Mpingana Dax, ‘Die Rooftop’ produced by Jenny Kandenge and Lavinia Kapewasha, ‘!Dhina Boys’ produced by Nadia van den Heever, ‘Dubbel Moelikheid’ produced by Dantagos Jimmy-Melani, ‘Lubinda’ produced by Leon Mubiana and Mathilda Shivute, ‘Speel Aan’ produced by Josefina Geingos, ‘Guardians of Eden’ produced by Andrei Tirtirau, and ‘Op Pad Met My Potjie’ produced by Pedro Mendoza.