Global Smart User Congress to advance conservation efforts

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta on Monday underscored the importance of technology in safeguarding biodiversity.

Shifeta highlighted this when he delivered a keynote address at the Global SMART User Congress in Windhoek.

The conference, which convened stakeholders from across the globe, showcased the pivotal role of technology in conservation efforts.

Shifeta expressed his gratitude for hosting this prestigious event, highlighting Namibia’s commitment to preserving its rich biodiversity. He emphasized that protected areas are not only vital for Namibia’s national identity but are also crucial components of the global ecosystem.

“Our protected areas are not just vast expanses of land; they are the lifeblood of our nation,” stated Shifeta. “They harbor our unique biodiversity and are essential for global ecological balance.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced in conservation, including deforestation, habitat destruction, and poaching, Shifeta outlined Namibia’s efforts in addressing these threats. The adoption of the Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool (SMART) across protected areas was highlighted as a significant step forward.

“SMART transforms our data collection and management systems, driving decision-making for conservation actions more effectively,” explained Shifeta. “It empowers us to measure trends in wildlife populations, patrol efforts, and secure the survival of threatened species.”

Shifeta stressed the importance of integrating technology and digitization into conservation efforts, emphasizing that it is not merely a choice but an imperative. He outlined plans to digitize archiving systems, establish real-time data management platforms, and streamline operations to improve efficiency.

In closing, Shifeta thanked the Ministry colleagues, partners, and the Global SMART partnership for their support in conservation efforts.

He urged stakeholders to join hands, build solid partnerships, and work towards a brighter, more sustainable future for Namibia’s biodiversity.

The Global SMART User Congress serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and advancing conservation efforts worldwide. As technology continues to evolve, Namibia stands poised to lead the way in leveraging innovation for the preservation of its natural heritage.