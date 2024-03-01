Select Page

O&L Group acquires sole ownership of Dimension Data

Mar 8, 2024

Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, has unveiled a groundbreaking move poised to reshape the country’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

In a strategic maneuver signaling its technological prowess and dedication to Namibia’s advancement, O&L is set to become the sole shareholder of Dimension Data in Namibia. This bold step solidifies O&L’s stature as a premier Systems Integration and ICT solutions provider in the region.

This monumental development not only underscores O&L’s commitment to Namibia’s ICT landscape but also signifies its decision to acquire the remaining 49% interest in DD Namibia, thereby gaining complete control. This strategic move underscores O&L’s deep commitment to harnessing technology’s immense potential to shape strategies, operations, and perspectives.

Sven Thieme, Executive Chairman of the O&L Group, expressed confidence in the acquisition’s transformative potential, stating, “At O&L, we believe this acquisition empowers us to drive transformative change, innovate fearlessly, and compete fiercely in a technology-driven world. By becoming the sole shareholder of this specialized ICT services provider, O&L gains access to global expertise and solutions while nurturing a genuinely Namibian brand.”

Annalize Van der Merwe, Managing Director of DD Namibia, conveyed enthusiasm for this new phase and assured stakeholders, clients, and employees of a seamless transition. “While our shareholding structure changes, our technical collaboration with Dimension Data and NTT remains intact, providing access to global expertise and solutions as we develop a proudly Namibian brand,” she emphasized.

Van der Merwe reaffirmed O&L and DD Namibia’s commitment to job security and the development of a stable, experienced, and resilient Namibian workforce. She emphasized that the management structure will remain consistent, highlighting a commitment to providing a supportive environment for all employees. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, with applications already submitted.

“As we embark on this evolving journey, we are crafting a new brand identity that reflects our commitment to innovation and growth,” Van der Merwe concluded. “Our strong technical collaboration with Dimension Data and NTT remains unwavering, ensuring a seamless transition for our clients and stakeholders, maintaining the excellence they have come to expect.”

 

