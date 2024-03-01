Namibia calls for end to new economic sanctions on Zimbabwe

The Namibian government has issued a robust condemnation of the recent imposition of new sanctions on Zimbabwe by the United States, urging for the immediate and unconditional lifting of all illegal economic sanctions against the country.

In a statement released by Dr Peya Mushelenga, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Namibia reiterated its commitment to the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations, as outlined in the United Nations Charter.

The government emphasized its stance of not recognizing unilateral coercive measures imposed without the endorsement of the United Nations Security Council.

Peya Mushelenga stated, “The economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western Countries are unilateral, and Namibia urges constructive engagement that promotes dialogue and cooperation to address issues of mutual interest and concern between and among sovereign states.”

The government underscored Zimbabwe’s efforts toward economic reform and development, stressing the importance of collective support from the international community.

Mushelenga continued, “The Namibian government, therefore, views the continued imposition of economic sanctions, in whatever form or guise, as counter-productive and hindering the Republic of Zimbabwe from realizing her immense economic potential. The prevailing sanctions further continue to compound spillover effects across the SADC region.”

Namibia joined with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and the African Union in reiterating its longstanding call for the immediate lifting of all unilateral, illegal economic, and financial sanctions imposed by certain Western countries against Zimbabwe.

Namibia reaffirmed its full support for Zimbabwe’s reintegration into the global financial system.