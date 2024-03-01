MVA extends outreach programme to Kunene Region

By Michel Haoses

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has embarked on an extensive outreach programme, now reaching the Kunene Region in its ongoing efforts to provide vital services and education to residents.

Running from 6 to 12 March, the programme is designed not only to raise awareness about road safety but also to inform the public about the Fund’s mandate, benefits, and claims process.

Accompanied by MVA Fund Case Coordinators, the team will be on hand to assist residents with registering new claims, addressing claim inquiries, and providing updates on claim status. To ensure effective communication, the team includes members fluent in the local languages of the region.

Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, Chief Executive of the MVA Fund, stressed the importance of this initiative, citing challenges identified during routine administration and verification of claims.

Many claims from the Kunene region were found to be incomplete, leading to delays and, in some cases, claim repudiation. Bringing services directly to the communities aims to reduce these challenges.

Despite Kunene accounting for only 2% of crashes and 9% of fatalities nationwide in 2024, Martins-Hausiku reiterated the need to address these numbers, emphasizing that every life lost is one too many.

The outreach programme includes public education and awareness sessions conducted through direct engagement and mass media channels, including live broadcasts on selected language services by NBC radio stations.

Activities will extend to Kamanjab, Khorixas, and surrounding areas such as Bergsig, Am#gas, Warmquelle, and Twyfelfontein, with scholar patrol activities planned at various schools.