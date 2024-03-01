MTC introduces innovative eSIM solution for international travelers

Digital enabler, MTC this week introduced its groundbreaking Electronic Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM) solution, marking a significant milestone in digital connectivity within the country.

The eSIM technology, a virtual card embedded directly into devices, eliminates the hassle of acquiring physical SIM cards upon arrival at international destinations.

MTC became the pioneer in Namibia to offer this convenience, exclusively as a data-only service initially, catering to the data-centric needs of outbound travelers.

Acting Chief Commercial Officer of MTC, Elton Katangolo, emphasized the transformative impact of eSIM technology on international travel.

“With eSIM, travelers can seamlessly activate their connectivity upon arrival at their destination without the need for physical SIM cards. This offers unparalleled convenience and flexibility,” explained Katangolo.

The eSIM solution enables customers to select and activate international data plans via MTC’s user-friendly web portal, tailored to diverse travel requirements. Notably, MTC ensures transparent pricing with fixed-rate data for global destinations, promising no unwelcome surprises.

Katangolo highlighted the long-awaited demand for eSIM technology in Namibia, delayed only by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now, with this groundbreaking solution, our customers can relish uninterrupted internet access and stay effortlessly connected during their international travels,” affirmed Katangolo.

Customers can access MTC’s eSIM service through the dedicated portal https://esim.mtc.com.na. Additionally, comprehensive information on global roaming regions and service availability is provided on the MTC website. For further inquiries, customers can reach out to MTC’s 24-hour customer service center or visit their nearest mobile store.