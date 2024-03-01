Presidential and National Assembly Elections set for 27 November

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, announced on Thursday that the will Presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on 27 November, during the launch of the 2024 Electoral Calendar and Democracy Awareness Campaign.

During the launch event, Uutoni expressed concerns regarding historically low voter turnout and emphasized the importance of civic and voter education to encourage greater participation in the democratic process.

“Low voter turnout has been a significant issue, with only 60.8 percent of registered voters casting their ballots during the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections,” he remarked.

The Democracy Awareness Campaign, under the theme “Enhancing Electoral Democracy through Electoral Processes,” aims to raise awareness about the importance of electoral participation, foster civic responsibility, and stress the significance of voter registration.

Key dates outlined in the electoral calendar include the nomination of candidates on October 14 for independent candidates and October 16 for political parties. Additionally, a public sitting and voting for citizens abroad, as well as sea-going personnel and members of the armed forces, will take place on November 13.

Namibia joins four other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries—South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius, and Mozambique—in conducting Presidential and National Assembly elections this year.

The announcement signals a pivotal moment in Namibia’s democratic process, with efforts underway to encourage broader citizen engagement and ensure a robust electoral turnout come November.