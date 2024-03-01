Empowering local dreams: RND Holdings unveils new premises

RND Holdings, a pioneering entity established nearly a decade ago in 2015, this week unveiled its new business premises in Windhoek.

Hon. Lucia Iipumbu, Minister of Industrialization and Trade, officially inaugurated the premises alongside Dino Balotti, Executive Director of MSME Development, Innovation, and Acceleration at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

The ceremonious ribbon-cutting by the Minister marked a significant milestone in RND Holdings’ journey, symbolizing their unwavering commitment to Namibia’s development. Attended by key stakeholders, business leaders, and representatives from various sectors, the event underscored RND Holdings’ dedication to fostering socio-economic growth through employment opportunities for Namibian youth.

Under the dynamic leadership of a young entrepreneur, RND Holdings has consistently championed Namibia’s progress. Their vision, deeply rooted in empowering the nation’s youth, has resulted in the creation of a vibrant team contributing significantly to the country’s economic landscape.

The accolades garnered by RND Holdings, including the prestigious DBN Enterprise and Innovation Award in 2015, and recognition as the “Emerging Business Leader and Notable CSR Compliant Company of the Year” at the Africa Dubai Global Honors event, highlight the organization’s excellence and commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Furthermore, RND Holdings extended its support to the Swakopmund Blue Boys Football Club by sponsoring tracksuits and playing gear, a gesture reflecting their dedication to community development.

The inauguration event, themed around the importance of investment in Namibia and the essential support for thriving businesses, resonated deeply with RND Holdings’ core values. Dino Balotti emphasized the crucial role played by NIPDB in supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, ensuring a better quality of life for all Namibians.

Iipumbu, in her address, lauded RND Holdings’ resilience and innovation in overcoming economic challenges, urging young entrepreneurs to follow suit. She reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to accelerating enterprise growth and development, citing RND Holdings as a prime example of entrepreneurial success in Namibia.

Menesia Muinjo, Chief Commercial Officer of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation, commended RND Holdings’ founder, Regto David, for his perseverance and urged continued support for him and his team.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Regto David expressed gratitude and emphasized the responsibility of successful ventures like RND Holdings to uplift and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. He highlighted the vital role SMEs play in Namibia’s economy, providing employment and incomes to thousands.

The event concluded with a business networking session, emphasizing collaboration and growth—a testament to RND Holdings’ commitment to driving positive change in Namibia’s economic landscape.

As RND Holdings embarks on this new chapter, it stands poised to continue its transformative journey, contributing significantly to Namibia’s prosperity and success.