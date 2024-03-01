Windhoek implements emergency borehole scheme amid water shortage crisis

In response to a severe water shortage, the City of Windhoek has activated its emergency borehole scheme to bolster the drinking water supply.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the City expressed concerns about the noticeable changes in water colour, taste, and smell resulting from the current situation.

Areas exclusively reliant on borehole water, such as Olympia, Suiderhof, Kleine Kuppe, Cimbebasia, Prosperita, Auasblick, Pionierspark, Academia, Rocky Crest, Hochland Park, and Luiperdsvallei, are likely to experience these changes more prominently, the statement explained.

However, suburbs including Eros, Klein Windhoek, Avis, Windhoek CBD, Ludwigsdorf, Dorado Park, and Windhoek North are receiving a combination of borehole, NamWater, and reclaimed water, which is expected to minimize noticeable changes in drinking water quality.

The rest of Windhoek continues to receive a blend of NamWater and reclaimed water, with no anticipated changes in water quality.

The city urged residents to use water wisely and report any leaks or wastage promptly. They assured the public that despite the current challenges, the water remains safe for human consumption.

The water supply strategy will remain in effect until significant inflows into NamWater surface sources are observed.

The city reiterated its commitment to maintaining the quality of drinking water and urged residents to cooperate in conserving this vital resource.