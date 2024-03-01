Fourth EIF SDAC Sustainable Development Awards launched

By Adolf Kaure

The fourth Sustainable Development Awards were launched by the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Hon. Pohamba Shifeta on Monday in Windhoek.

The awards which are held collaboratively by the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) and the Sustainable Development Advisory Council (SDAC), have evolved into a symbol of excellence, aligning with the fund’s 2024 theme: “Investing in our Planet.”

According to Shifeta, a more bold and prompt financial commitment is needed to invest in nature. “From green infrastructure to reframing conversations, we must converge efforts to address environmental crises linked to climate change.” “As stewards of this planet, we have the momentum to build resilience for a future of sustainable, inclusive growth,” he said.

The Minister further emphasized the importance of everyone’s responsibility to invest sustainably to safeguard and develop the planet. “Our theme underscores a fundamental truth – our future hinges on investing in the well-being of our planet. Governments, institutions, businesses, and civil society must accelerate change for a prosperous, sustainable world.”

“It’s a call to reduce our carbon footprint, protect biodiversity, and promote sustainable practices. This imperative necessitates a transformative shift from old fossil fuel technologies to a 21st century economy that repairs our planet and provides opportunities for all,” said Shifeta.

Originating in 2015, conceived by the EIF and SDAC, the awards have become a biennial event celebrating strides in sustainable development.

The Sustainable Development Awards recognize institutions and individuals across eleven categories, ranging from the private sector to thought leadership, each acknowledging the integration of environmental, social, economic, and management aspects into their practices.

This year’s edition highlights the importance of investing in the environment for a sustainable future.

Shifeta encouraged active participation from all sectors, saying the awards are a platform for showcasing innovative solutions, impactful initiatives, and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

“The awards are not just accolades; they represent a shared vision for a resilient, sustainable, and equitable Namibia.”

“Let us, as a nation, rise to the occasion, invest in our planet, and pave the way for a future where prosperity harmonizes with environmental stewardship,” he said.

The fourth Sustainable Development Awards ceremony is made possible through a sponsorship by Bank Windhoek and UNDP Namibia.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, 11 April at 13:00, while the awards ceremony will take place in June.

Applications are made online at https://sustainable-development-awards.eif.org.na/form . More information on the application process and categories can be obtained on the EIF website, www.eif.org,na.