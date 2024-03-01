Endurance athletes gear up for the 2024 Sanlam Coastal marathon

Swakopmund is set to host the highly anticipated Sanlam Coastal Marathon on 27 April, under the theme of ‘Pushing the Boundaries of Endurance.’ Promising to be an unforgettable event, the marathon aims to inspire lasting memories for participants and spectators alike.

Sanlam, the driving force behind the event, is rallying athletes and sports enthusiasts to embrace the spirit of adventure and athleticism embodied by the Coastal Marathon. “This isn’t just a race; it’s a celebration of human potential, a platform for discovering talent, and a commitment to fostering health and fitness,” remarked a Sanlam representative.

This year’s marathon will feature four distinct race categories catering to individuals of all fitness levels: the 5km fun walk and run, 10km, 21km, and the grueling 42.2km full marathon. Online registration is now open, with entry fees starting at N$20 for the 5km, N$50 for the 10km, and N$100 for both the 21km and 42.2km races. The deadline for entries is 12 April.

Sanlam also unveiled a lucrative prize structure, with significant cash rewards for top performers. In the 42.2km category, winners stand to earn N$15,000, with N$7,000 for the runner-up and N$5,000 for third place. Similarly, in the 21km and 10km races, top finishers will be rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N$5,000 for first place to N$2,000 for third.

Laurencia Prinzonsky, Sanlam Namibia’s Marketing and Communications Manager, urged athletes to seize the opportunity to partake in the celebration of endurance, athleticism, and community spirit at the 2024 Sanlam Coastal Marathon. With this year’s theme centered on pushing boundaries, participants are encouraged to test their limits and embrace the challenge.