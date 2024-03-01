Charmaine Indongo introduced as Pupkewitz Motors new Head of Marketing

By Michel Haoses.

Pupkewitz Motors this week introduced Charmaine Indongo as the new Head of Marketing effective 15 January.

Indongo is currently an MBA candidate and holds a degree in business and a postgraduate diploma from the University of Cape Town. Indongo with an astounding 17-year career of which 13 of it was spent in the downstream petroleum industry, has left a lasting and impactful mark.

Indongo has played a huge role in establishing a prominent presence and elevating market recognition during her time in the downstream petroleum industry. Her adaptable and results-driven approach has been noticeable in the last eight years when she held executive positions in retail and marketing.

In her capacity as Head of Marketing at Pupkewitz Motors, she smoothly integrated into the Exco team spearheading marketing strategies across different marques. She is the driving force behind the company’s strategic marketing efforts aligning plans with OEM partners to harmonise brand identities in the group.

“As the Head of Marketing, Charmaine Indongo brings a transformative vision, aligning seamlessly with Pupkewitz Motors’ commitment to excellence. Her wealth of experience and innovative approach are set to drive unparalleled success in a complex market,” said Pupkewitz Motors Managing Director, Anton Westraadt.

Indongo has always prioritized organisational values, culture, and brand identity before joining Pupkewitz Motors. The appeal of new challenges, embracing new opportunities, and ongoing learning for personal growth just encouraged her to join Pupkewitz Motors.