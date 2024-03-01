Grape growers convene at Aussenkehr for industry overview

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) hosted a table grapes post-harvest stakeholders engagement for table grape producers at the Namibia Grape Company (NGC) headquarters in Aussenkehr, on 06 March.

The producers used the meeting to provide feedback on the outcome of the 2023/24 inspections to determine the estimated size of the harvest. The meeting also discussed matters of interest and concerns of the producers.

According to the NAB, table grapes are the most exported horticulture crop in Namibia. For the 2023/24 packing season, the NAB recorded a total of 9,350,292 million cartons (4.5 kg equivalent) for the export market, marking a 2.6% increase from the export volume of 9,107,209 million cartons recorded for the 2022/23 harvest.