Select Page

Unlocking the secrets of hearing: Scientific Society to host public talk with Prof. Geoffrey Manly

Posted by | Mar 7, 2024 |

Unlocking the secrets of hearing: Scientific Society to host public talk with Prof. Geoffrey Manly

The Namibia Scientific Society is set to host an enlightening public discussion on 14 March at 19:00, featuring Professor Geoffrey Manly.

The focus of the talk will revolve around ‘Understanding the evolution and function of ears, including our own.’

During this event, attendees can expect an exploration into the origins of hearing organs in early vertebrate history, the evolutionary trajectory of different ear structures, and the implications of these structures on hearing and communication. The discussion will also shed light on recent breakthroughs in understanding mammalian ears, making the study of human ears more accessible than ever before.

This talk holds particular significance as it challenges previous assumptions about the uniformity of human ears and highlights the importance of such knowledge in developing effective treatment options for hearing-related ailments.

Professor Manley, currently a Guest Scientist at the University of Oldenburg in Germany, brings a wealth of expertise to the discussion. With numerous publications and scientific papers to his name, his research primarily focuses on the anatomy and functions of the ears of land vertebrates.

Notably, Professor Manley and his colleagues have recently conducted a study on the hearing abilities of young Europeans, aiming to compare these findings with those of the young San people, who represent one of the most ancient identifiable human lineages. This comparative analysis promises to provide valuable insights into the diversity and evolution of human hearing capabilities.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Early Christmas treat for TB patients

Early Christmas treat for TB patients

30 November 2022

Faulty passenger assistance unit causes 8 injuries

Faulty passenger assistance unit causes 8 injuries

17 December 2019

See how Silverspoon chronicles Namibian cuisine from its traditional origins to the modern table

See how Silverspoon chronicles Namibian cuisine from its traditional origins to the modern table

24 March 2021

AU Commission Chairperson to discuss key African Union priorities during visit

AU Commission Chairperson to discuss key African Union priorities during visit

8 May 2018