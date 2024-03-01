Bold science and innovation agenda for national progress unveiled

On Wednesday, the Minister of Higher Education, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, introduced a comprehensive agenda to position Namibia as a leader in scientific advancement.

The media briefing held in Windhoek marked the inauguration of the National Space Science Council for the term 2024-2028, the unveiling of the National Bioeconomy Strategy for 2024-2029, and the initiation of a National Research Project focused on enhancing the Namibian education system.

Established under the Research, Science, and Technology Act of 2004, the National Space Science Council signifies Namibia’s commitment to the progress of space science and technology. Serving as an advisory body to the National Commission on Research, Science, and Technology (NCRST), the council will offer strategic guidance on space-related matters, including policy development and research endeavors.

Minister Kandjii-Murangi highlighted the council’s pivotal role in driving transformative change and fostering collaboration among academia, industry, and governmental entities.

“In light of unprecedented challenges and opportunities, it is imperative that we harness the potential of science and technology to address global issues, ranging from climate change to sustainable development. The National Space Science Council will catalyze transformative change, propelling progress and shaping the future of our nation and beyond,” she emphasized.

In addition to the space science agenda, the Minister announced the endorsement of the National Bioeconomy Strategy, a blueprint for sustainable economic growth.

Rooted in the utilization of biological resources, the strategy aims to leverage biotechnology and bio-based industries to meet societal needs while minimizing environmental impact.

Aligned with Namibia’s Vision 2030, the strategy prioritizes sectors such as health, agriculture, and natural resources, with a strong emphasis on research and innovation.

Minister Kandjii-Murangi underscored the inclusive nature of the strategy, highlighting opportunities for smallholder farmers and marginalized groups to engage in and benefit from bioeconomic activities.

Furthermore, plans were unveiled for a comprehensive national research project focused on enhancing the Namibian education system.

“The ministry is committed to investing in cutting-edge research, infrastructure, and human capital to stimulate innovation and facilitate the commercialization of bio-based products and processes. By harnessing advancements in science, technology, and innovation, we aim to catalyze a flourishing bio-based economy that enhances competitiveness and resilience,” she affirmed.

The announcements made during the briefing underscore Namibia’s dedication to science, technology, and innovation as drivers of economic prosperity and societal advancement.