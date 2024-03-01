Select Page

National esport qualifiers set for Saturday

Mar 6, 2024

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will host the national Esports Qualifiers for 2024, scheduled for 9 March.

This event is poised to serve as a pivotal platform for the nation’s top esports talents to showcase their skills in a competitive environment, with successful competitors advancing to the next stage: the International Esports Federation (IESF)’s African Regional Qualifiers in Casablanca, Morocco, set to take place from 10 to 19 June.

In a statement released Tuesday, NESA President, Flip De Bruyn highlighted the excitement surrounding this year’s event, featuring four thrilling titles: Counter-Strike 2, eFootball Series, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and DotA2, promising a diverse and electrifying competition.

De Bruyn emphasized the unique dual-format approach of this year’s qualifiers, incorporating both online and offline stages, culminating in in-person finals. This hybrid model ensures broad participation across Namibia, accommodating athletes from various regions and providing an equitable stage for all competitors.

Meanwhile, at the qualifiers in Morocco, athletes will have the opportunity to compete against the continent’s finest, vying for a coveted spot in the IESF’s 16th World Esports Championships, slated to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“This sequential progression not only intensifies the competitive fervor but also establishes a clear pathway for Namibian esports athletes to shine on the global stage,” De Bruyn remarked, underlining the significance of this journey for the country’s esports community.

 

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter.

