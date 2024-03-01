Local commercial and industrial property owners to speak with one voice

In an historic move to prevent a repeat of the implosion in the property market from 2017 to 2021, the major Namibian players came together in 2020 to mobilise themselves in a structured, operational lobby group to promote capacity and to be able to address the sector’s challenges via a unified voice.

With the support of the South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA), the Namibian commercial and industrial property sector this week launched the Namibian Property Association (NPA) demonstrating the regional property industry’s commitment to promoting growth and sustainability in the region’s real estate market.

Consultations and meetings held throughout 2021 and 2022 culminated in the establishment of the NPA in late 2023, marking a watershed moment in the history of Namibia’s property sector. Both associations are working to further the interests of African property owners and industry professionals.

The major players under the NPA umbrella are the large local developers, Oryx, Broll and Safland but the importance of the launch was underscored by a host of associated organisations like Nedbank, RMB, Old Mutual, Namdeb, Transnamib, Atterbury Property Group, GIPF, Accelerate, Bank Windhoek, ABSA and others.

The inaugural President of the NPA and Chief Executive of Oryx Properties, Ben Jooste, emphasized the sector’s need for ongoing education, lobbying and advocacy.

“Given the growth, development and thriving sector, the NPA places a high value on continuing education. Our employees need to learn and expand on their existing knowledge to ensure we meet international standards. Getting involved in the NPA and becoming a member, also means you have a chance to help advocate for our industry at government level” said Jooste.

The NPA’s shared commitment to learning and professional development strives to empower its members to navigate the intricacies of the property landscape efficiently.

“The NPA aims to build community and collaboration among Namibia’s property players, propelling the sector to new heights of success and wealth whilst ensuring that the commercial property sector has a recognised voice,” he said.

The SAPOA Chief Executive, Neil Gopal emphasized the organization’s dedication to fostering positive change in the industry: “Industry associations facilitate networking, industry updates, and growth opportunities for businesses. They function as a community, assists in networking with peers that share similar goals and interests,” he said.

The association will offer its members a full suite of resources and support. These will include training programmes and webinars on research and advocacy to help position the NPA to drive innovation and growth in the Namibian property sector.

With extensive support from local property companies, the NPA plans to define Namibia’s real estate landscape for future generations by encouraging collaboration, promoting innovation, and pushing for positive change.

From the left, Neil Gopal, Chief Executive of the South African Property Owners Association, Ben Jooste, first President of the Namibian Property Association and Oryx Properties Chief Executive, Terence Makari, Deputy President of the NPA and O&L Director, Karen Keys, Broll Managing Director and Charles Fouries, Safland Managing Director.