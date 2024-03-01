Updated National Resettlement Policy to be implemented from April

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR)this week made a significant parliamentary statement regarding the approval and forthcoming implementation of the revised National Resettlement Policy.

Addressing the Parliament, the Minister, Calle Schlettwein, highlighted the importance of this policy in addressing longstanding issues surrounding land reform and resettlement in the country.

For the past three decades, Namibia has faced increasing pressure to review its Resettlement Programme, with calls for a more efficient and equitable redistribution of land.

Acknowledging these concerns, Schlettwein emphasized that resettlement is not merely about land distribution but encompasses a range of factors including tenure rights, infrastructure development, and agricultural sustainability.

The previously enacted 2001 National Resettlement Policy, while a step forward, had shortcomings in addressing ongoing debates about who should benefit from resettlement, he noted.

“Therefore this revised National Resettlement Policy 2023 – 2033 presents a blueprint with which the government, aided by all key stakeholders and the citizens at large, can address the issues of efficiency, equity, transparency, tenure security, capacity building, and agricultural production as fundamental elements of a progressive and inclusive National Resettlement Policy,” he said.

According to Schlettwein, three resettlement models have been established to cater to different economic value levels, ensuring inclusivity across various demographics.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved the revised policy in May 2023, paving the way for its imminent implementation.

“The Ministry is currently reviewing the Resettlement Criteria to align with the approved resettlement models in the Revised Policy. We, therefore, now intend to request the Minister of Information and Communication Technology to support the uploading of the Revised Resettlement Policy on the Ministerial Website for public consumption,” he said.

Schlettwein concluded by announcing the intent to commence implementation of the revised National Resettlement Policy in April 2024.

Land reform and resettlement remain one of the most important and difficult domestic policy issues that the southwestern African nation is implementing.