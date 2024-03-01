Letshego Women’s Conference embraces sisterhood, sand, and unheard narratives

Every year, on 8 March, the global community commemorates International Women’s Day. This year, under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” the focus sharpens on the 5th Sustainable Development Goal.

On 8 March, women from various walks of life will convene at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort for the Letshego Women’s Conference.

This gathering aims to unite inspirational women from diverse backgrounds, fostering connection and empowerment.

In partnership with Exquisite Conferencing, the Letshego Women’s Conference provides a platform for women to share their narratives, celebrate achievements, and address challenges alongside the necessary tools for overcoming them.

Themed “Sisterhood, Sand & Stories Untold,” the event boasts keynote speaker Ms. Karen Abercrombie, an acclaimed actress, producer, and singer-songwriter from the USA, renowned for her role in the award-winning film War Room.

Gwen Snyders from Exquisite foresees a day brimming with knowledge, networking opportunities, and inspiration from the distinguished lineup of speakers.

Letshego Namibia, as the lead sponsor, has allocated N$400,000 to this event, recognizing the significance of such discussions on International Women’s Day. CEO Dr. Ester Kali emphasizes, “The conference aims to empower women to break barriers, assume leadership roles, and drive change within their communities and beyond. Through thought-provoking discussions and collaborative initiatives, attendees will glean practical insights to navigate challenges and seize opportunities for advancement. Such initiatives resonate with our core values of enhancing lives.”

Participants will engage with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and establish meaningful partnerships for collective impact.

Twelve remarkable women, each representing a different industry, will grace the program. The esteemed speakers include Karen Abercrombie, Dr. Ester Kali, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, Patty Karuaihe-Martin, Mutindi Lydia Jacobs, Natalie Russmann, Dr. Nellie Kangwa, Rachel Nathaniel-Kock, Dr. Martha Uumati, Emilia Nghikembua, and Olivia Kangandjela.

More than 300 savvy businesswomen, driven by diverse passions and pursuits, are expected to attend, seeking candid conversations, provocative insights, and actionable solutions. For further details about this event, please contact Gwen Snyders at 0812005244.