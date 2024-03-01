University of Namibia solidifies partnerships with industry giants

The University of Namibia (UNAM) this week formalised its longstanding mutual relations with NOVANAM and Millennium Refrigeration & Electrical Services by inking a significant joint Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs)

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Marius Kudumo, Director of Corporate Engagements and International Relations at UNAM, who served as the Director of Ceremonies, and various prominent figures from both the academic and corporate sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kenneth Matengu expressed his honour and privilege in welcoming the attendees to UNAM. He emphasized the profound impact of this collaboration not only on the institutions involved but also on the ultimate beneficiaries, the students. Prof. Matengu highlighted UNAM’s commitment to producing highly skilled graduates, essential for the future workforce, and stressed the vital role of industry involvement in achieving this goal.

With UNAM currently implementing the second year of its transformed curriculum, Prof. Matengu underscored the importance of these MoAs in providing attachment opportunities for students, a key component of the curriculum. He acknowledged the significance of the partnerships with NOVANAM and Millennium Refrigeration & Electrical Services in enhancing the employability skills of students in engineering, food sciences, and fishery sciences fields.

Prof. Matengu expressed gratitude to Mr. Edwin Kamatoto, Managing Director of NOVANAM, for the company’s longstanding support in exposing students to essential skills in fish processing, packaging, and quality assurance. He also commended Mr. Nepolo Parastus, the founder of Millennium Refrigeration & Electrical Services, for the company’s contribution to student attachment and work-integrated learning opportunities.

Highlighting UNAM’s strategic objective of Graduate Employability, embedded in its current Strategic Plan (2019-2024), Prof. Matengu emphasized the importance of partnerships like these in achieving long-term sustainability and providing a highly skilled workforce for the country.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Matengu thanked all those involved in facilitating the partnership, including Ms. Lovisa Nghipandulwa and Dr. Persendt, and expressed optimism for the successful implementation of the agreements. He concluded by extending appreciation to the media for their coverage of the event and looked forward to the continued growth of strategic partnerships between UNAM and industry stakeholders.

Managing Director of NOVANAM, Kamatoto meanwhile emphasized the significance of the collaboration between UNAM and NOVANAM, highlighting its role in nurturing future leaders and innovators.

Kamatoto sees Work Integrated Learning programs as pivotal in providing students with practical skills and real-world exposure, fostering their full potential.

Furthermore, he believes the partnership will benefit both students and industries, creating a win-win situation.