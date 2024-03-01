Commonwealth Law Ministers meeting held in Zanzibar

The Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab graced the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Zanzibar.

The gathering commenced with a resounding call for intensified efforts to ensure universal access to justice for all 2.5 billion Commonwealth citizens.

Addressing over 400 ministers, senior government officials, and dignitaries from six regions worldwide, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, emphasized the imperative of driving forward the paradigm shift agreed upon in Mauritius. The goal is to actualize the Commonwealth Access to Justice Declaration, ensuring that access to justice becomes palpable and tangible for all citizens.

Amid escalating global crises, the Secretary-General lauded the work of Commonwealth law ministers, urging even greater emphasis on justice as an “essential strength” in overcoming present challenges. She implored ministers to ensure that commitments translate into tangible experiences rather than mere rhetoric.

The meeting, inaugurated by H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, underscored the pivotal role of law in addressing unprecedented global challenges. President Hassan emphasized the importance of collaboration, innovation, and collective action to fortify legal systems and ensure justice prevails across Commonwealth nations.

Under the theme ‘How Digitalization Paves the Way for People-Centered Access to Justice’, President Hassan highlighted Tanzania’s utilization of technology to enhance legal services, including the implementation of time-saving e-courts. Additionally, she emphasized initiatives like the ‘Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign’, providing legal aid and information on gender-based violence and dispute resolution.

Hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania, the biennial meeting serves as the principal decision-making body for law ministers from 56 Commonwealth countries. Over the next four days, ministers will deliberate on policy and strategic actions to address access to justice challenges, particularly for marginalized groups.

Ambassador Dr. Pindi H. Chana, Chair of the meeting and Tanzania’s Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, expressed optimism that discussions would shape the future of law and governance within Commonwealth countries. A moment of silence honored the late President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who passed away on February 29th, 2024.

Alongside the main meeting, a series of side events are organized to ensure diverse perspectives contribute to discussions, from disability inclusion to digital trade law. A statement summarizing meeting outcomes will be issued on March 8th, 2024, supporting countries in realizing commitments outlined in the Commonwealth Access to Justice Declaration.