Agra tops in five categories for PMR Africa awards

Agra Ltd has just proven again why it is the leading supplier in the agricultural sector when it won no less than five PMR Diamond Arrow Awards at this week’s PMR Africa awards.

Recognising the company’s contribution to its sector, it received honours for its accomplishments in Equipment & Products, Game, Livestock, Feed, and Seed Cultivars.

Representing Agra at the awards ceremony was Chrislemien Ströh, the Senior Marketing Manager who graciously accepted the PMR Africa 2023 Diamond Arrow awards on behalf of Agra.

“Agra is Agriculture. We are proud to remain deeply rooted in this sector, and our commitment to excellence is unwavering. One of Agra’s philosophies states, “Agra is Hooked on Results” and as market leaders, we continually strive to be results-driven in every aspect of our operations,” she said adding that Agra remains dedicated to excellence and impactful outcomes.

The company extended its gratitude to its stakeholders, partners, and the Namibian community for their continued support. “The Diamond Arrow Awards serve as a testament to Agra’s enduring pursuit of excellence and innovation in the agricultural sector, setting the stage for yet another year of growth and success.”

