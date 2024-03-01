Swakopmund Municipality to spend N$170,000 on ambulance supplies

By Adolf Kaure.

The Swakopmund Municipal Council has granted permission to the General Manager of Finance to provide funds of N$170,000 for medical supplies for the municipality’s ambulances.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Municipality of Swakopmund and the Ministry of Health and Social Services will also be developed for the operation of the ambulances within the boundaries of Swakopmund.

The Council said it will use the funds to purchase first aid supplies and consumables such as plasters, dressings, bandages, eye wash solution, sterile wipes, hand sanitisers, disposable gloves, scissors, and other medical and first aid disposables for two ambulances donated by the Embassy of the Japan in 2021.

“The two ambulances were donated by the Embassy of Japan to provide medical assistance and respond to trauma [calls] for the residents of Swakopmund and the surrounding area,” said Chairperson of the Swakopmund Municipal Council’s Management Committee, Blasius Goraseb.

Initially, the council did not include any items for medical supplies in the local authority’s budget.

One of the items on the list of products to be purchased is the automated external defibrillator which costs about N$80 thousand. This device is used to restore pulse after heart failure.

Two permanent firefighters and five fire fighter interns, who are qualified emergency response practitioner and currently registered with the Health Professions Councils of Namibia, will man and operate the ambulances.

Two ambulances donated by the Embassy of Japan in 2021 are now being commissioned by the Swakopmund Municipality after stocking the vehicles with medical supplies. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)