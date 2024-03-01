Trustco and NBC collaborate for the Grand Premiere of Winna Mariba

Local television is gearing up for an electrifying comeback as Trustco Group Holdings and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) unite to resurrect the beloved game show, Winna Mariba.

The premiere of Trustco’s Winna Mariba’s new season will air on Wednesday, 6 March at 19:30 on NBC2, with repeat broadcasts every Sunday at 19:00.

Neville Basson, Head of Public Relations and Communication, expressed excitement about the revival, stating, “This brand-new season promises exhilarating entertainment, uproarious laughter, and life-changing rewards as 48 contestants battle it out over 13 nail-biting episodes.”

Each week, viewers will witness four players competing across three intense rounds, all contributing to a growing cash prize. After two eliminations, the final two contestants will engage in a dramatic “grab the cash” finale, with one lucky winner walking away with the full jackpot.

Adding to the excitement, the 13th episode will feature a star-studded lineup of renowned celebrities, including Miss Teen Namibia 2023 Oriana Ribero, comedic legend OC Ebs, musical sensation Top Cheri, and esteemed Olympic medalist Christine Mboma.

Moreover, fans can actively participate by recreating their favorite Winna Mariba games at home, filming their efforts, and sharing them on social media using #WinnaMariba and tagging the show’s pages.

Meanwhile, each week, one outstanding homemade video will be selected to win incredible cash prizes.