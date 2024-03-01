Gondwana Collection unveils Hakusembe River Camping2Go

Gondwana Collection Namibia this week introduced its latest venture, Hakusembe River Camping2Go, ready to welcome guests as 29 March.

Located just a stone’s throw away from the banks of the Okavango River, Hakusembe River Camping2Go invites guests to unwind and embrace the perfect harmony of relaxation and adventure.

According to Gondwana, bookings are officially open for Hakusembe River Camping2Go, offering four cozy safari tents, each equipped with four beds and a private en-suite bathroom featuring a rejuvenating shower.

“Step outside onto the expansive veranda, complete with a fully equipped kitchenette boasting a fridge, stove, sink, and all essential cooking utensils and cutlery. Whether guests gather around the outdoor braai area or cozy fire pit, unforgettable evenings under the African sky await,” Gondwana highlighted in a statement.

Adjacent to the esteemed Hakusembe River Lodge, Camping2Go guests enjoy access to a host of amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool, a cozy bar, and a plethora of exciting activities, ensuring convenience without compromising the freedom of the camping experience.

“Experience the magic of the Okavango River, where lush greenery meets Namibia’s semi-arid landscapes. Hakusembe River Camping2Go also serves as a convenient stopover en-route to the Zambezi Region and the majestic Victoria Falls,” they concluded.