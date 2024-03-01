Select Page

City of Windhoek approves new township to address housing demand

Posted by | Mar 5, 2024 |

City of Windhoek approves new township to address housing demand

The City of Windhoek Municipal Council has given the green light for the establishment of a new township, to be known as Rocky Crest Extension 8, on Portion 317 Rocky Crest.

This decision comes as a response to the growing demand for urban housing and related amenities within the city.

According to city officials, the development will introduce a mixed land-use concept that integrates residential and commercial spaces, enabling residents to live and work in the same vicinity. This approach aligns with the Sustainable Urban Transport Master Plan, which emphasizes accessibility through wide collector roads, accommodating taxi and bus stops.

Covering approximately 25 hectares, Rocky Crest Extension 8 will comprise 227 erven. It is situated south of the existing Rocky Crest township, along the eastern boundary of Otjomuise Road and the north-western boundary of Bernt Carlson Road, adjoining a section of the Rocky Crest Extension 5 development.

City authorities highlighted the rapid urban growth experienced across Namibia’s urban centers, posing significant challenges for local authorities in providing serviced land for housing. They emphasized that Windhoek is no exception to this trend, with an increasing influx of people into the city driving up the demand for serviced land.

The provision of serviced land for development remains one of Windhoek’s greatest challenges, with over half of the city’s residents currently residing in informal settlements. City officials underscored the economic challenges stemming from this situation, emphasizing the critical need for new developments like Rocky Crest Extension 8 to address housing and promote economic sustainability.

In conclusion, city officials reiterated the importance of the proposed development in opening up opportunities for housing and economic growth in Windhoek, reaffirming their commitment to addressing the city’s pressing urban development needs.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Central bank’s back-up plans for continuity after disaster

Central bank’s back-up plans for continuity after disaster

1 February 2013

Schmidt and Bredenhann take laurels in Nedbank for Good golf series

Schmidt and Bredenhann take laurels in Nedbank for Good golf series

11 October 2023

MVA Fund shapes youth drivers

MVA Fund shapes youth drivers

27 July 2012

Namibia, Botswana discuss technical framework on one stop border post

Namibia, Botswana discuss technical framework on one stop border post

12 November 2021