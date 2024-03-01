City of Windhoek approves new township to address housing demand

The City of Windhoek Municipal Council has given the green light for the establishment of a new township, to be known as Rocky Crest Extension 8, on Portion 317 Rocky Crest.

This decision comes as a response to the growing demand for urban housing and related amenities within the city.

According to city officials, the development will introduce a mixed land-use concept that integrates residential and commercial spaces, enabling residents to live and work in the same vicinity. This approach aligns with the Sustainable Urban Transport Master Plan, which emphasizes accessibility through wide collector roads, accommodating taxi and bus stops.

Covering approximately 25 hectares, Rocky Crest Extension 8 will comprise 227 erven. It is situated south of the existing Rocky Crest township, along the eastern boundary of Otjomuise Road and the north-western boundary of Bernt Carlson Road, adjoining a section of the Rocky Crest Extension 5 development.

City authorities highlighted the rapid urban growth experienced across Namibia’s urban centers, posing significant challenges for local authorities in providing serviced land for housing. They emphasized that Windhoek is no exception to this trend, with an increasing influx of people into the city driving up the demand for serviced land.

The provision of serviced land for development remains one of Windhoek’s greatest challenges, with over half of the city’s residents currently residing in informal settlements. City officials underscored the economic challenges stemming from this situation, emphasizing the critical need for new developments like Rocky Crest Extension 8 to address housing and promote economic sustainability.

In conclusion, city officials reiterated the importance of the proposed development in opening up opportunities for housing and economic growth in Windhoek, reaffirming their commitment to addressing the city’s pressing urban development needs.