Training Authority welcomes new Chief Executive

The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Erick Fundula Nenghwanya as its Chief Executive, effective from 1 April, for a five-year term.

Nenghwanya’s appointment follows a rigorous recruitment process conducted by the Board with the assistance of an independent recruitment agency.

Jerome Mutumba, Chairperson of the NTA Board, expressed confidence in Nenghwanya’s leadership abilities and extensive experience, especially as the NTA embarks on its five-year Integrated Strategic Business Plan, approved by the Board and shareholders.

Nenghwanya holds a Master’s degree in Educational Policy and Leadership from East China Normal University, an International Diploma in Educational Planning and Administration from the National University of Educational Planning and Administration of India, and a Diploma in Water Technology from the Technical College of Magdeburg, Germany.

Additionally, he holds professional certifications in Management and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) from institutions such as the International Labour Organisation in Italy, the Magdeburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Germany, and the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa.

Having served the NTA for eight years as the Centre Manager at Nakayale Vocational Training Centre in Outapi, Omusati Region, Nenghwanya brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the appointment, Nenghwanya stated, “I look forward to serving the NTA and building on its impressive track record of impactful growth. By unlocking the transformative power of TVET to harness the youth dividend and make a tangible impact, we must continue to innovate, improve, and reach new heights.”