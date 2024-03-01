Rössing Marathon 2024 experiences doubling in entries

Anticipation mounts as the Rössing Marathon Championship and Fun Walk, slated for 9 March in Swakopmund, gears up for its 2024 edition with entry numbers having doubled from the previous year.

The event, scheduled to invigorate the coastal town from as early as 07:00, commences from the tennis courts, welcoming both amateur and elite runners to partake in the various categories, including the 42km marathon, the 21km Frank Slabbert half marathon, the 10km run, and the 5km fun walk.

Regarded as Rössing Uranium’s flagship sports event and the largest on the Erongo region’s sporting calendar, the marathon is conducted in partnership with the Swakop Striders running club.

Daylight Ekandjo, Manager of Corporate Communication at Rössing Uranium, emphasized the significant growth witnessed in this year’s edition of the Rössing Marathon, showcasing the increasing interest from elite and amateur runners nationwide.

“This year, entries have doubled to just over 2000, underscoring the importance of sporting events in the country. The nation eagerly anticipates this event each year, and the surge in numbers for this year indicates the need to further promote running for health benefits while providing a platform for our elite runners to compete nationally and represent the country internationally,” stated Ekandjo.

Alina Armas, the reigning female champion of the marathon, expressed her excitement about participating in this year’s event and welcomed the prospect of facing new competition, particularly from female runners.

‘I am already gearing up for the Rössing Marathon and encourage all athletes to register and leave their mark on the weekend. Train diligently to achieve your desired results. Consistency is key in all your endeavors,” emphasized the eight-time elite female winner of the Rössing Marathon.

Registration for the Fun Walk will take place on 8 March from 16:00 to 20:00 and on 9 March from 06:00 to 08:45 at the Strand Street car parking area near the Tennis courts.

Entry for the Fun Walk is N$20 per participant, with all proceeds directed towards the Cancer Association of Namibia to support their efforts in combating cancer.

Starting times for the marathon and half marathon are set for 07:00, the 10km run commences at 07:30, and the Fun Walk begins at 09:00.